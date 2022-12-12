Obituary: Derenberger, Cynthia Sue

Cynthia Sue Derenberger, 66, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha Green Sims.

She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Ames and Cold Water Creek; she enjoyed crochet and Steven King books.

Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, David Derenberger of Mineral Wells, WV; a daughter, Gloria Derenberger of Belpre, OH; two sisters, Peggy Hendricks of Parkersburg, WV, and Deloris Silivis (Dave) of Elicott, MD; a brother, Donald Sims (Vickie) of Parkersburg, WV; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Wyatt Murphy both of Belpre, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Sims, and a sister, Linda Myers.

A visitation will take place 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lambert-Taman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Derenberger family.

