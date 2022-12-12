Obituary: Derenberger, Cynthia Sue

Cynthia Sue Derenberger Obit
Cynthia Sue Derenberger Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cynthia Sue Derenberger, 66, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha Green Sims.

She was a homemaker and formerly worked at Ames and Cold Water Creek; she enjoyed crochet and Steven King books.

Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, David Derenberger of Mineral Wells, WV; a daughter, Gloria Derenberger of Belpre, OH; two sisters, Peggy Hendricks of Parkersburg, WV, and Deloris Silivis (Dave) of Elicott, MD; a brother, Donald Sims (Vickie) of Parkersburg, WV; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Wyatt Murphy both of Belpre, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Sims, and a sister, Linda Myers.

A visitation will take place 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lambert-Taman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Derenberger family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
One person killed in motorcycle crash on Williams Highway
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County
The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is open.
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
One dead after morning fire
Name released in deadly house fire
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McNemar, Robert Edward
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McNemar, Robert Edward
Ronald Alan Somerville Obit
Obituary: Somerville, Ronald Alan
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Francis, Nicole