Obituary: Hupp, June B.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
June B. Hupp, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at her residence Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 8, 1934, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James and Ada Mills Sellers.

June was a wonderful cook and baker; she was very well known for her apple pies and noodles. She was a big Mountaineer football fan. June graduated in 1953 from Parkersburg High School. She attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, where she was a choir director for 14 years, and she was also a Sunday school teacher. She was a constant face at church, hardly ever missing any services.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hupp; a son, Scott Hupp (Melissa); two grandchildren, Michaela and Lakin Hupp.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Hupp; a daughter, Melissa Hupp; two brothers, James and Blaine Sellers; and her twin sister, Jean Sellers Gorrell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Edward Craft officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Pastor Edward Craft.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to South Parkersburg United Methodist Church, 1813 Rayon Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hupp family.

