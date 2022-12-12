Obituary: Markle, Michael Bruce “Mike”

Michael Bruce Mike Markle Obit
Michael Bruce Mike Markle Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Bruce “Mike” Markle 78, passed away in his home with his wife Nancy, and dog Max, by his side, on November 30, 2022.

Mike was born September 28,1944 in Pennsboro, WV, son of the late Roy Atful Markle and Susie Louise Richard Markle. Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his first wife Sharon Gates Markle.

Mike is survived by his wife, Nancy Cole Markle, one sister, Linda Lou Wood (Bill), of Plain City, OH; two sons, John (Stacy) of Cranberry, PA; Joe (Jenny) of Springfield, VA; and grandson Seth (Perri) of Cranberry, PA.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Mike will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

