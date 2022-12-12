Obituary: Somerville, Ronald Alan

Ronald Alan Somerville, born in Elizabeth, West Virginia, on September 2, 1953, passed away on December 9, 2022, at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Ronnie was the son of the late Donald (Jim) and Mary J. Somerville of Elizabeth, West Virginia. He was a 1971 graduate of Wirt County High School. Following graduation, he worked for Ravens Metal and the Boilermakers Locals 105 and 667, from which he retired.

He was a big NASCAR fan, and he especially enjoyed watching Jeff Gordon race. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his daughter Chelsea, and he was so thankful that he got to meet his first grandson, Asher.

He is survived by his daughter Chelsea Mitchell (Jordan), grandson Asher, sister Sandy Shears, and brother Randy Somerville (Joyce). He was preceded in death by both his parents; grandparents Lloyd (Pudd) and Ethel Boston and Civy and Edith Somerville; nephew Aaron Bland and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 7, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

