Obituary: Swales, John Richard III

John Richard Swales, III, 74, of Parkersburg, died December 8, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born on June 16, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late John Richard Swales, Jr. and Marilyn Rawson Swales.

John retired from Public Debt as Assistant Commissioner and was a US Marine veteran. He was a member of St. James Greek Orthodox Church in Belpre, OH, and volunteered with Adult Literacy and the Actors Guild.

John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Roberta Swales; son, Matthew (Allison) Swales; five grandchildren, John “Auggie” Swales, Barrett Swales, Owen Davis, Asher Davis, Isaac Davis; one sister, Jane Miller; one brother, Eric “Doug” Swales and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday at St. James Greek Orthodox Church, 120 Maple Street, Belpre, OH 45714, with Father Mark Elliott.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 5-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Trisagion Service at 6:45 pm that evening.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.