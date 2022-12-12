PSHS Student Council partners with Toys for Tots to host annual toy drive

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday morning kicked off PSHS student council’s toy drive. They partnered with Toys for Tots this year to help find a way to bring the community and the student body together.

“We were thinking about this time last year maybe a couple of weeks before actually about what community service project we could do that can help the most amount of people so we settled on a toys for tots drive,” Olivia Raber said. “We really liked the toys for tots drive because it got the whole school involved and allowed all of us to participate in helping with the community,” Cate Evans said.

If you are looking to donate new toys for the toy drive you can find public donation dates below.

Donation date & timeDonation locationEvent
12/15/2022PSHSChoir concert
12/15/2022PSHS Toys for Tots train collection event

This year the student council added a twist that whatever class from Freshman - Senior donate the highest amount of toys will be given a surprise given by the student council.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La policía respondió a varios reportes sobre un tirador activo en el Walmart, pero resultó un...
One person killed in motorcycle crash on Williams Highway
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County
The new FedEx distribution center in Wood County is open.
Local FedEx distribution center opens for business
One dead after morning fire
Neighbors concerned after abandoned house fire that turned deadly
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

Latest News

Humane Society asks that you avoid pets as presents
Humane Society of Parkersburg suggests avoiding pets as presents this holiday season
Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund
Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
More information released in fatal motorcycle crash