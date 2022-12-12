PSHS Student Council partners with Toys for Tots to host annual toy drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday morning kicked off PSHS student council’s toy drive. They partnered with Toys for Tots this year to help find a way to bring the community and the student body together.

“We were thinking about this time last year maybe a couple of weeks before actually about what community service project we could do that can help the most amount of people so we settled on a toys for tots drive,” Olivia Raber said. “We really liked the toys for tots drive because it got the whole school involved and allowed all of us to participate in helping with the community,” Cate Evans said.

If you are looking to donate new toys for the toy drive you can find public donation dates below.

Donation date & time Donation location Event 12/15/2022 PSHS Choir concert 12/15/2022 PSHS Toys for Tots train collection event

This year the student council added a twist that whatever class from Freshman - Senior donate the highest amount of toys will be given a surprise given by the student council.

