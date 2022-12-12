A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg

Parkersburg shop with a cop
Parkersburg shop with a cop(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas.

Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys.

When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this year?”

Simmons said, “Legos.”

Agencies that participated in the ‘Shop with a Cop’ Sunday included Wood County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Williamstown, Vienna, and Parkersburg Police departments, Wood County Corrections, and the DNR.

