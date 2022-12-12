Wood County first responder agencies participate in annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event

Vienna Walmart Shop with a Cop
Vienna Walmart Shop with a Cop(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - First responder agencies across Wood County got together Sunday afternoon to ‘Shop with a Cop’.

At this annual event families in need are able to buy Christmas presents. If it weren’t for this event today many children would not have been able to receive the gifts they wanted.

Local kid, Garritt Beeler, says if it wasn’t for today he isn’t sure he would have been able to get the Pokémon game he wanted.

“I mean I’m really excited I got to play the games and stuff so I would say I was pretty excited that I got those,” Beeler said.

Events like this wouldn’t be possible with out first responders like Lieutenant Beniah DePue who says every year all the Wood County departments get excited for this event.

“This is a big deal for us. A lot of the guys here aren’t working right now. A lot of them, like myself, work until midnight so they were out all night last night and they still woke up early so they can come here and shop with the kids. They absolutely love it, it’s my favorite time of the year,” DePue said.

DePue added that as long as families are in need he believes that ‘Shop With a Cop’ will continue.

