Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night.

Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022.

City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover the first three months of the year passed. The law director explained that council has not yet agreed because they need to see what the city’s revenue projection is and they’re not yet sure how much money will be left-over from 2022.

While the 2022 budget remained the same, money was transferred between some accounts to keep certain accounts from becoming negative. That’s because some accounts were more expensive than predicted. To be specific, $4,000 were transferred from the mayor’s court computer fund to pay for computer software support. Additionally, $100,000 were transferred from the sewer line maintenance fund to pay for a sewer project in which a new line was installed.

There will be a meeting about the 2023 budget on January 9th.

