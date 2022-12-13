Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing brother

GALLIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother entered a not guilty plea Tuesday.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Coon is accused of firing a shot toward his brother during an argument that hit his sibling in the chest.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on State Route 7 South in Clay Township on December 11.

Shooting victim identified

Coon told deputies he armed himself during an argument with his brother - Larry Coon, 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio

Booby Coon was arraigned on first degree murder charges Tuesday morning.

Coon’s bond was set at $2 million.

A preliminary hearing date was set for December 19.

