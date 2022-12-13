December 2022 Jans Dils Golden Apple Award winner- Sam Vincent

December 2022 Golden Apple Award winner- Sam Vincent(Shane King)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 December Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg High School Tuesday morning.

The winner of the December Golden Apple Award is social studies teacher, Sam Vincent.

Vincent is a former student at P.H.S. and is now the teacher of the popular, sports in American culture class and history classes.

He wrote the curriculum for the sports in American culture class and got it approved as a social studies credit where students get to meet and talk with famous people in sports.

He is always cheering on his students in sports and encouraging them not only in their studies but in any extra-curricular activities as well.

Vincent shared what receiving this award means to him.

”It is very humbling. I love being a teacher and obviously your goal is to hopefully impact other people and so whenever you hear the impact and influence you have had on young people it always makes you feel good,” Vincent said.

Vincent also said his goal out of college was to teach at Parkersburg High School, his alma mater.

You can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab if you would like to nominate your favorite teacher.

