Former NCRJ corrections officer sentenced for selling drugs inside jail

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A former corrections officer at North Central Regional Jail was sentenced on Tuesday for selling drugs to inmates, officials said.

28-year-old Joshua Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced to 12 months and one day of incarceration for the crime, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Quinn pleaded guilty in October to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Buprenorphine.”

Quinn admitted to delivering methamphetamine and buprenorphine, as well as other contraband, to inmates at the NCRJ from September 2020 to February 2021, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

