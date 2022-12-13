Latrobe Street Mission asks community for donations towards Christmas meal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission is asking the community for donations for its annual Christmas meal.

It’s a tradition that’s been around for about a decade, according to Executive Director Jim Sims.

He said they typically serve between 115 and 140 people.

It’s a tradition that relies on donations.

This year, the meal’s Italian-themed.

You can drop off donations at Latrobe Street Mission. Sims suggests donating ingredients that make up basic Italian meals like spaghetti or garlic bread. You can also donate a gift card to help pay for ingredients.

The tradition is about making sure people have community during the holidays.

“There’s folks that don’t have family. There’s folks that don’t have individuals to share a meal with and we don’t want them to be lonely on Christmas,” Sims said.

Anyone can stop by for a meal. You can either stay and eat or take it to go.

The Christmas meal will start at 5pm on Christmas day. Sims said, if you want to volunteer, stop by at 4pm.

