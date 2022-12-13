Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting

Two Parkersburg City Council members were the special guests.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night.

Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.

Doyle-Parsons explained that it’s like networking to build a local support system. That could mean building connections that help your career-path or even simply knowing someone who could help you out in a tough spot.

Doyle-Parsons said, “People just cannot get ahead in life if they do not have a support system and it doesn’t look like family for everybody. For some, it’s the neighbor down the street that can help you fix your car or somebody who you can borrow their lawnmower…,”

Parkersburg City Council members Wendy Tuck and J.R. Carpenter were Monday night’s special guests.

Tuck said the hope is to build connections with locals so that she can help solve issues they bring to her.

Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds their monthly open meetings on the second Monday of every month.

