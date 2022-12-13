Obituary: Amos, Mildred Evelyn

Mildred Evelyn Amos, 89, of Rockport, WV, passed away after a short illness Monday, December 12, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Perry “P.J.” and Virgie Russell Ball.

She was a homemaker and loved living on and working the farm at Rockport. It was very important to keep the yard immaculate, and enjoyed raising a large garden each year. She loved buying and selling antiques, refinishing furniture, and collecting Fenton and quilts. She was an avid WVU Basketball fan.

Mildred is survived by her two sons, Michael Lee Amos (Ruth) of Blennerhassett, WV, and Roger David Amos (Terri) of Parkersburg, WV; a sister, Maxine Davis of Parkersburg; a brother, Gordon Ball (Linda) of Vienna; four grandchildren, Deborah Amos of Florida, Stephen Amos (Michelle) and their son, Levi of NC, Benjamin Amos (Shannon) and their daughter, Paige of Williamstown, and Claire Raitz (Jack) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger B. Amos; two children, Robert Patrick Amos and Clarice Diane Amos; three brothers, Richard Ball, Paul Ball, and Irvin Ball; and a brother-in-law, Paul Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Aaron Marvel officiating. Burial will follow at Limestone Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services Saturday and 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

