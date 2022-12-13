Obituary: Born, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Born, 88, of Marietta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born on January 3, 1934, in Stanleyville to Gilbert Otto and Edna Caroline Grosklos Born. She graduated from Marietta High School with the Class of 1951 and attended Southland Bible Institute in Pikeville, Kentucky. She was an active member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church, where she was a bus Captain and teacher of Cubbies, and she enjoyed taking children to Awanas.

Betty retired after 43 years of service from the Bureau of Public Debt, now the Bureau of Fiscal Services.

Betty is survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She was a very loving aunt and was always ready to help others. Her daily phone calls will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to receive one. Her dog “Mickey” and her adopted cat “Trixie” will miss her special care and treats.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 sisters: Margaret Moore, Alvena Born, Helen Smith, Merna Groves, Mary Thompson, and Caroline Joan Born.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 16) at 1:30 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Baumer officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 and one hours before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Southland Bible Institute, 5673 Southland Drive, Ashland, Kentucky, 41102.

