Obituary: Flinn, Charles Robert “Bob”

Charles Robert “Bob” Flinn, 77, of Vienna, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center.

He was born at Parkersburg, a son of the late Alonzo F. “Fletch” and Mabel C. Oldfield Flinn.

Bob retired from Kroger Co. after 42 years of service as a maintenance mechanic. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, where he had served on the Vestry, Rector Search Committee, Junior Warden, Building Superintendent, and Acolyte Director for 23 years. He was also a member of the Railroad Club, where he held numerous offices; Mt. State Railroad and Logging Historical Society, which is affiliated with Cass Scenic Railroad, was a former Cub Scout Leader and former member of Boy Scout Troop 3 and enjoyed volunteering at Neale Elementary School.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy E. Flinn of Vienna; three sons, John C. Flinn (Kim) and Andrew R. Flinn, both of Parkersburg, and Brian P. Flinn of Vienna; seven grandchildren, Thomas R. Flinn, McKenzie E. Flinn, Joshua Carroll, Cassie Flinn, Mason (Ashley) Flinn, Raegan Flinn, and Orion Flinn; and sister, Mabel C. Dickey (Steven) of Midlothian, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Ann “Kathy” McNally Flinn, on February 1, 2016; an infant son; and a granddaughter, Janet Kathleen Flinn.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd with Mother Marjorie Bevans and The Reverend Arthur L. Bennett, III officiating. His family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1601 2nd Ave, Charleston, WV 25387, or the Humane Society of Parkersburg, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

