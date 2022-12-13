Obituary: Flowers, Hazel Marie

Hazel Marie Flowers, 81, of Williamstown, WV, died December 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born on December 26, 1940, in Calhoun County, WV, a daughter of the late Charles Cecil and Stella Snyder Rogers.

She retired from Colin Anderson Center as a cook and attended Pine Grove Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV. She was a cat lover and enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, cooking but most of all, spending time with her family.

Hazel is survived by her loving companion of 24 years, Ronnie “Jobe” Pinkerton; two sons, William (Jeannette) Flowers and Larry Flowers; one sister, Anna McQuaid; one brother, Jim Rogers; son-in-law Danny Ellis; nine grandchildren, Alexandria Flowers, Elizabeth (Brett) Price, Gene (Tiffany) Smith, Kayla Ellis, Albert Ellis, Bonnie Ellis, Manuel Ellis, Kimberly Ellis, Makayla Davidson, and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Ellis; two sisters, Linda Flowers and Lila Wise; four brothers, Bob, Ronzel, Jerry, and Mike Rogers.

The family would like to thank Camden Clark Medical Center, Stonerise Parkersburg Rehabilitation Center, Amedisys Hospice in Vienna, Cox’s Family Pharmacy, and the best caregiver, “Jobe.”

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Bob Carr officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Memorial Estate Cemetery in Pleasants County, WV.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

