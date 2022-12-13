Obituary: Lannigan, David Robert

David Robert Lannigan, 90, of Marietta, OH., passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 28, 1932, in Covington, KY., to the late Albert Eugene and Margaret Blades Lannigan.

Dave was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea. He was an Inn Keeper for the Holiday Inn in Marietta as well as Parkersburg and put together the Wheeler Dealer magazine and distributed it in the surrounding area. Dave was a member of 7 Hills Church in Florence, KY., and Reno Christian Church locally.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Arianna, Alexandria “Lexi” Rose, Jedidiah and Anastassja Lannigan, and Rachel Williams, great-grandson Cameron Williams as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Shannon, 3 sisters, and a brother.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, with Teddy Tackett officiating and burial, with full military honors to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held Friday from 10-12:00 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to 7 Hills Church, 6800 Hazel Ct., Florence, KY.41042, or Reno Christian Church, 27220 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

