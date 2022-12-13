Obituary: Lyons, Della May Kelley

Della May Kelley Lyons, 55, of Parkersburg, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

She was born May 14, 1967, in Wood County, WV, daughter of the late William Franklin Kelley and Delores Jean Barr Kelley.

Della briefly attended both Parkersburg and Parkersburg South High Schools. She earned a General Education Diploma (GED) from the WV Department of Education in 1994. She continued her education at West Virginia University of Parkersburg with core courses and certificate programs in Social Service and Information Technology.

Della’s last employment was at The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley, where she elected to retire in November 2020 due to her health. When able, she volunteered at The Arc. She also worked at The Mid­ Ohio Valley Health Department for over a decade.

Della spent her entire career working to help others regardless of what role she was fulfilling. In her early days, she was a waitress, store clerk, shift leader, supervisor, and family mentor, serving two years as an AmeriCorps member.

In the last couple of decades, she worked in the Information Technology field.

Della had served as a board member on the Mid-Ohio Valley Habitat for Humanity and on the Advisory Board of the WV Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) with the WV Development Office in Charleston, WV.

She was a member of the WV Public Health Association for over 15 years, chairing both the Professional Clerical and Finance, Operations, and Computer Technology Sections.

Della enjoyed having family gatherings, camping, and doing what she could for others.

She is survived by her children Christina McCune (Donnie), Wilma Lyons, Raymond Lyons, and Paul Lyons, all of Parkersburg. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren Keirsten, Lindsey, Raymond, Suzanna, Raelynn, Donavon, Jacob, Mackenzie, Dakota, Caden, Austin, John, Michael, Logan, Madison, Tyler, and great-grandson Levi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Lyons, Sr., and sons Charles (Big) Michael Lyons, Jr., and James (Little) Michael Lyons.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastor Melanie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 Sunday at the funeral home.

An open gathering will be held after the burial at the Jackson Community Building in Vienna. Please bring a covered dish of your choice.

Memorial contributions may be made to a nonprofit of the donor’s choice through the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation www.pacfwv.com.

For those who wish to extend words of comfort or to share a memory, please visit www.vaughnkimes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.