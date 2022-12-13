Obituary: Roberts, Charles “Chuck” L.

Charles “Chuck” L. Roberts, 82, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 11, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg.

Charles was born to parents Coy Ray Roberts and Vera Irene Frost Roberts on December 1, 1940.

Charles graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1958 and was an employee of DuPont Washington Works for 31 years retiring in 1993.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, enjoying the last 51 years of life at the home he built for his family. He spent much of his life gardening and being the consummate home handyman. He was an honest man with simple needs, dedicated and loving to his family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen Ann DeLancey Roberts of Parkersburg; His three sons, Jeffrey S. Roberts (Jennifer Costanzo) of Oak Park, IL, Kevin W. Roberts (Barbara) of Williamstown and Keith D. Roberts (Lori) of Parkersburg. Four grandchildren, Joshua Roberts (fiancee Hannah Wareheim) of Conway, SC. Alyssa Young (Val) of Charleston and twins Avery and Ian Roberts of Oak Park, IL., and two great-grandchildren, Noah Young and soon-to-be-born Micah Young. Born the youngest of nine children, he was preceded in death by brothers Lester, Leonard “Winnie,” Calvin, Virgil “Virge,” Eugene “Gene,” Edwin “Pink” and sisters Helen and Patricia “Patsy.”

A private graveside service will be held at a future date at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Amedisys Hospice in Vienna, WV., or a favorite charity.

The family would like to thank the staff at Stonerise Parkersburg (North) and Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care of our husband, father, and grandfather during the final weeks of his life.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.