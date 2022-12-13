Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair

Maureen Adair Shutts of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Belpre, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, December 9th, 2022.

Maureen was born December 8th, 1961, to the late Paul P. and Ottie M. (Patterson) Shutts of Belpre.

She was a 1980 graduate of Belpre High School and attended The Ohio State University for a number of years. She may have never earned a degree but did earn a strong love for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team and a great appreciation for the university staff.

Maureen most recently was employed by PNC bank as a telephone representative coach. She had an incredible business mind and had worked her way into management positions at previous employers.

She loved her family and would do anything she could for everyone. Her greatest joys came from spending time with friends, especially with her best friend Shirley and multiple fur babies.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Brad and dear friend Susie.

She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Shirley Ducarme of Reynoldsburg; her sister Karen (David) Page of Vienna, WV, brother Chad of Newark, OH; nieces and nephews Leanne, John, Patrick, Spencer, Zach, Matt, Molli, and Ben, plus several great nieces and nephews and best friend, Sam Church.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor John Strimer officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Friday and 2-4 Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Humane Society, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or https://www.gofundme.com/f/jack-shutts-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre is honored to serve the Shutts family.

