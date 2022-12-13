Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg police are asking for your help finding a missing Wood County woman.

Police detectives are looking for 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming.

Police chief Matt Board says she has not contacted family or friends in the last few days.

Fleming was reported missing to police by her family on Monday.

Board says if you have seen Fleming or have any information that can help with the case you are asked to call Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

After hours you can call 304-424-8444.

