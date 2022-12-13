Rick Woodyard reaches one-year mark as Wood County Sheriff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s my 45th year. I love Wood County. I love where I was born and raised and I love serving the citizens here,” says Rick Woodyard.

On December 1st, 2021, Rick Woodyard was sworn in as the new sheriff of Wood County.

He has now held the role for over a year and is continuing to look into ways at making progress with the department.

One of them being addressing the need for deputies in the department.

And Woodyard says he’s found ways at doing that looking outside of the box.

“Looking at ways to fill the void, we’re going to have to think outside of the box. And that’s one of the things that I wanted to do,” says Woodyard.

And Woodyard has done that for the department and bureau.

Some of these including civilian hires and bringing in retired law enforcement.

And he’s continuing to look into ways to address needs for special areas of concern.

Including one deputy strictly focused on working with child advocacy centers for crimes against children.

“So, one of the things I really wanted to do when I took this job is I really believe that there was a void in crimes against children,” says Woodyard. “So, now there’s a deputy that’s more or less the liaison – assigned to the Children’s Listening Place that will be assigned cradle to grave those crimes against the kids.”

Woodyard is also looking into ways of increasing compensation for deputies who are on the force and those looking to apply.

As he believes it will be a significant way in bringing and maintaining more people in the department.

“I want to continue to empower the people,” says Woodyard. “When I interviewed for the job, my main thing was ‘empowerment.’ If you empower your supervisors, you empower the people to do their job. They know what to do and how to do it. And I think that’s another key to success to let them know that you’re behind them and supporting them 100 percent.”

And even though Woodyard is serving as sheriff, Wood Co. Commission still wants him to hold his original position as Wood Co. 911 Center director.

Woodyard says the secret to balancing both jobs is the people he has at both facilities.

“I believe surrounding yourself with winners is a key to success. And understanding that you might not be the smartest guy in the room, you just have to be smart enough to know who is,” says Woodyard.

Woodyard says that he will be looking to add more equipment and fill more vacancies in the department in year two.

