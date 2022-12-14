Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With the desire to be a leader, one Wood County Christian student is excelling in the classroom.

Senior Twila Reed is student council President and is a National African American Recognition Program Scholar and National Indigenous Recognition Program Scholar.

Twila Reed is a 4.0 student whose leadership skills shine at school through being the president of multiple organizations.

With a passion for helping those around her, she understands the hard work and dedication she puts in now, will help her achieve all of her goals in the future.

Twila says her mom taught her the importance of studying from a young age…and that she’s always had good grades and done well in school.

“...as I’ve gotten older that’s become an intrinsic thing for me to do well in school so I can learn and go on to help other people.”

She is on the robotics team and says they’ve already won some awards.

“So we just started our season this year and we won tournament championships which has already qualified us for States. Which we’re really excited about.”

While she still hasn’t decided what college she wants to go to, Twila said she wants to be an English major, go into journalism and travel the world, writing about different groups and cultures.

Twila says her mom has helped her the most in her education…

“She’s always been my biggest advocate for education and always helping me to do well and be the best student I can be.”

Twila said doing well in school and getting good grades has always been important for her and will help with her future goals.

“I really want to help underprivileged groups and being able to do well in school to be able to help people like that is really important to me.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.