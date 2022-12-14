AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested

UPDATE: 12/14/2022 @ 2:45 p.m.

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky.

According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.

A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, W.Va. is arrested following a brief chase in Kentucky.

An amber alert was issued for Carf’s daughter, Mila, early Wednesday morning.

Mila was found safe by police at the time of her mother’s arrest.

Troopers say they were contacted by CPS Tuesday to do a welfare check on the child. At that time, troopers say Mila and Shana could not be found.

As for the motive behind the attempted abduction, troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Shana was not supposed to have custody of Mila.

Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges following a brief pursuit on Interstate 64 Wednesday. (Winchester Police Department)

Carf is facing the following charges in Clark County, Kentucky:

Fleeing/evading police

Wanton endangerment of a police officer

Wanton endangerment

Assault 2nd degree of a police officer

Criminal mischief

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance

No operator’s license

Winchester Police report no officers were injured during the pursuit.

Additional charges are pending following this incident.

West Virginia State Police said Tuesday a typical charge associated with an amber alert is abduction.

UPDATE: 12/14/2022 @ 12:50 p.m.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An amber alert involving a 6-year-old from Ona, West Virginia has been canceled, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said Mila Carf was found with her mother, Shana Carf, near the Winchester, Kentucky area.

West Virginia State Police said Mila was unharmed.

Shana Carf was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police.

As for a motive, troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Shana was not supposed to have custody of Mila.

Troopers say they were contacted by CPS Tuesday to do a welfare check on the child. At that time, troopers say Mila and Shana could not be found.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A child from Ona is missing after being abducted, according to West Virginia State Police.

Authorities say 6-year-old Mila Carf was likely abducted by her mother, 37-year-old Shana Carf.

Authorities say 6-year-old Mila Carf was likely abducted by her mother, 37-year-old Shana Carf. (Western regional jail)

Officials say Shana and Mila may be traveling in a 2014 white, 4-door Toyota Corolla with West Virginia license plate number 33G 810.

Police say the child is believed in grave danger and say Shana Carf is a non-custodial mother.

Mila was last seen Tuesday wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and athletic shoes.

She is 4 feet tall, weighs 65 lbs., has brown hair, and brown eye.

Troopers say they were contacted by CPS Tuesday to do a welfare check on the child. At that time, troopers say Mila and Shana could not be found.

Troopers believe it’s possible the child is out of state, potentially in Indiana or Kentucky.

As for a motive, troopers report a court order was issued Tuesday stating Shana was not supposed to have custody of Mila.

According to troopers, Shana is not a stranger to law enforcement.

“Anytime we see someone with a criminal history and the things in her record it’s put up more red flags.”

“We want to make sure that the child gets home are and is unharmed. We also want to get the mother home safe. Of course, though she is going to face charges for what’s going on.”

Tips from the public have not panned out, according to West Virginia State Police.

If you see the car, or spot the child or mother, you’re urged to call 911 or West Virginia State Police at (304) 558-7778.

