Marietta High School cheer team wins Division III State Championship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta High School cheer team won the Division III State Championship. This is the team’s first championship of the cheer season which for them started in November.

“They announced a team we were trying to beat for almost over a year got second place and I see my cheerleading coach gets up and starts running so I open my arms and we hug,” said Senior, Lyanna Smith

“It was just surreal, we were all ecstatic and there is just nothing like that feeling you can’t even describe it, it’s unmatched,” Senior, Elizabeth Haller said.

“Absolutely amazing, I can’t even describe the feeling I was still crying about it like two days later so it was definitely a very special experience,” Senior, Kennedy Brown said.

This is just the beginning of the season for the Tigers so they expect a lot more excitement to be coming there way.

“Well we have nationals in Dallas, TX coming up in the middle of January so this is the first time we’ve gone to this competition this nationals so we’re hoping to get a feel for it, hopefully place and see what it’s like,” Haller said.

