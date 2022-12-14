Multiple resolutions pass final readings - Parkersburg City Council meets

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council took on multiple agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The night started with a public comments section. Two people stepped up saying homeless people in Parkersburg no longer have a place to shower.

Keith Eddy said he’s a local social worker. He asked city council to help solve the issue.

“To most of these people, Christmas doesn’t exist. Living outside with no heat, no family, no gifts, and now no showers,” he said.

Eddy explained that the fire inspector ordered House to Home to close their shower facilities. Then more people started using Catholic Charities’ showers. However, that shower facility recently had to close due to maintenance issues, according to Eddy.

Another local who said he works for an industrial pump company that does work in the area stepped up during public comments to address another issue. He said the Parkersburg bid process is too extensive. He warned that it will keep business out of the area.

Also in the beginning of the meeting, a group of Edison Middle School students were recognized for helping with Southwood Park Christmas decorations. They were met with a round of applause.

Moving to agenda items, council voted to allocate $250,000 to a company that is working on affordable housing in South Parkersburg.

Parkersburg Development Director Ryan Barber said, “It is for a 36 unit development. 29 of the units are age-restricted to 55 and older senior citizens. Another seven units are not age-restricted but all 36 units will be affordable housing…,”

City council also officially green-lighted the Operation Underground Railroad project. This project gives Parkersburg police a special K9 that will help the Internet Crimes Against Children division. More specifically, the K9 is trained to find electronic devices that record or store illegal footage of minors.

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl said, “Chief Board, I think it says a lot for our police department to be able to be selected as the only police department in the state of West Virginia that will have one of these dogs and congratulations on your department.”

The final reading on an ordinance that would impact how the city government deals with contracts at different price points passed its final reading.

Before this ordinance passed, the city would have to put any project over $15,000 out to bid in the newspaper. For anything below that amount, the city could choose from a group of vetted vendors without posting in the newspaper.

Now the threshold has been raised to $25,000.

Proponents say it will be more efficient and combat inflation. However, opponents bring up issues such as fairness, transparency, etc.

J.R. Carpenter and Wendy Tuck were the only no votes.

A resolution allocating money to the St. Mary’s/Dudley Avenue streetscape project passed unanimously. The project will redo the sidewalk.

A resolution updating policies and procedures for CDBG and HOME Programs passed unanimously.

A resolution clarifying how positions are organized in the fire department passed unanimously. Chief Matthews clarified that, despite social media rumors, no position will be lost.

A resolution granting road access to a developer to develop a property passed unanimously.

An ordinance (final reading) authorizing severance pay to toll workers who lost their jobs due to Memorial Bridge’s closure passed unanimously.

An ordinance (final reading) dealing with bonds companies pay passed. More specifically, it raised the bond they have to pay from $10,000 to $25,000. Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl told WTAP that the higher amount is in response to inflation.

To further clarify, companies embarking on projects that impact city property must pay a bond to the city. The city holds that bond and gives it back to the company if they fix impacted city property back to the condition it was before the project. If they don’t fix it within the time limit or it’s not fixed properly, the city uses that bond money to fix it.

