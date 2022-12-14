Parkersburg city council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future.

Last night, Parkersburg city council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg.

The apartment complex will have 36 residencies, with 29 of them going to people who are 55 years or older.

Parkersburg city councilwoman, Sharon Kuhl says that this project will not only help and provide affordable housing for people in the area, but interest other developers to come to Parkersburg as well.

“We want the developers to know that we are project friendly and that we are encouraging developers to develop within the city of Parkersburg,” says Kuhl.

City council approved this project with an eight-to-one vote. The one down vote coming from Jesse Cottrille.

Officials cite that they are skeptical of the apartment vetting process not being established yet.

We reached out to the city development director, Ryan Barber who says that there is no current start date for the project and no application process yet.

