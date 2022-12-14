Reimagine Marietta - The city begins creating a new comprehensive plan

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta is in the beginning phases of creating a new comprehensive plan and updating the city’s planning and zoning code. The project’s called Reimagine Marietta.

Mayor Schlicher said it’s time the city updates its comprehensive plan. The last one was made in 2003 and was updated about 10 years ago.

Think about it as a roadmap that guides the city towards its goals. It will cover issues such as housing, transportation, recreation, economic development, and more.

“It’s very important because, if you don’t have any kind of roadmap or any kind of plan, you’re kind of just - you’re going day to day,” Schlicher said.

The city will be building off of the last comprehensive plan as a foundation, according to Schlicher.

What started this project was the city wanting to rezone Marietta, according to Schlicher.

“And that doesn’t mean going into residential neighborhoods and building offices next to houses. That just means looking at the city and there may be adjustments that need to be made or something that might’ve been commercial at one time now could be residential and vice versa...,” Schlicher clarified.

He said this also means changing out-of-date definitions.

Schlicher said there’s only been one update to city zoning in about 55 years and that was about 20 years ago.

Zoning will be a major point of focus, according to Schlicher.

He said the city wants to hear the public’s input. To make your voice heard, give your city council member a call or reach out to the mayor’s office at 740-373-1387.

Schlicher said the goal is for the plan to be complete by the end of 2023 or spring of 2024.

