WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds career expo at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is putting together a career expo to bring in some new workforce to its facilities.

Officials with Camden Clark Medical Center say that they are seeing a workforce shortage at many of the facilities. And because of that, the group wanted to get out to the public with ways of filling these positions.

Workforce development program manager, Candy Gillespie says that the medical center is seeing a lot of areas of need in fields both medical and non-medical.

“So, we have a whole range. We have openings in dietary, housekeeping. All the way to nursing, radiology, technologist lab. We just have a whole wide range of positions available. And they’re all located on our website,” says Gillespie.

Gillespie says that the smaller workforce looking for employment and expansion of Camden Clark Medical Center is a reason for the openings. She says that the expo is seeing success with many stopping to gather information on how to apply.

If you would like information on how to apply, you can click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.