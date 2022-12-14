WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds career expo at Grand Central Mall

WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds career expo at Grand Central Mall
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds career expo at Grand Central Mall(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is putting together a career expo to bring in some new workforce to its facilities.

Officials with Camden Clark Medical Center say that they are seeing a workforce shortage at many of the facilities. And because of that, the group wanted to get out to the public with ways of filling these positions.

Workforce development program manager, Candy Gillespie says that the medical center is seeing a lot of areas of need in fields both medical and non-medical.

“So, we have a whole range. We have openings in dietary, housekeeping. All the way to nursing, radiology, technologist lab. We just have a whole wide range of positions available. And they’re all located on our website,” says Gillespie.

Gillespie says that the smaller workforce looking for employment and expansion of Camden Clark Medical Center is a reason for the openings. She says that the expo is seeing success with many stopping to gather information on how to apply.

If you would like information on how to apply, you can click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
More information released in fatal motorcycle crash
Police said Emily Deese stabbed her mom and dad in their own home.
Woman accused of stabbing parents in their home, police say
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away

Latest News

Parkersburg city council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project
Parkersburg city council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
A local woman speaks on how homeless people in Parkersburg no longer have a place to shower.
Multiple resolutions pass final readings - Parkersburg City Council meets
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian Senior Twila Reed
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed