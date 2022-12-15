Adding a personal touch to holiday gifts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

If you’re wanting to give your holiday gifts a more personalized touch, you’re not alone.

National reports say that personalized gifts are trending this holiday season.

One locally owned shop experienced this first hand.

George and Lynn Wiesner started The North Pole Gifts Ornament shop at the Grand Central Mall in 2001.

Melissa wise works at the shop and says it had a record number of Black Friday sales this year.

The kiosk offers personalized ornaments. Wise says they see families coming back year after year.

She says shopping local also adds a level of personalization you can’t get at bigger stores.

”We are community members ourselves. A lot of us have been here for 5 to 15 years. We know a lot of our customers. We get a lot of stories, we love the stories. We love to watch the young children come up and pick our their ornaments with their families. We do enjoy the family, personal touch of it.”

Wise said that all of the Elves that work at the kiosk have different talents including calligraphy and drawing; the personalization of any name, saying, or phrase is free.

The shop opened for the season on November 1, 2022 and will close for the season on December 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.