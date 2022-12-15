Arts and entertainment events happening December 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 15th

Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center

Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center.

Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Free Play at the Library! 9:00am - 7:00pm

WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 3:00pm @ WesBanco

Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Ave Library

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

12 days of Giving- Free craft for Kids! 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Artsbridge

Vinyl Cutting - Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Intro to 3D Printing 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Home for the Holidays 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

WTAP at the Holiday Lights 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Holiday Sing Along 6:30pm

Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School Christmas Program 6:30pm

Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

Friday, December 16th

Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center

Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 4:00pm @ WesBanco

Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Ave Library

Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Library

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library 12:00pm

Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Make Your Own Tasting Flight-Ages 18+ 5:30pm-7:30pm @ BB2CMakerspace

Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

River Towne Band 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars

Jason Wyers- Piano and Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem

Mid Ohio Ballet Company 7:00pm @ Lincoln Theater New Martinsville WV

Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Saturday, December 17th

Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center

Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley

Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:30pm - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem

Carriage Rides 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Santa House 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ East Muskingum Park- Marietta OH

Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem

Guy Penrod in Concert 6:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church

Oyo playing their finest music! 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewery

Wendy Clark- Piano Dinner 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Movie showing- It’s a Wonderful Life 7:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ MOV Players

Insured Sound playing 8:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Moose Club

Comedy Club 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, December 18th

Brunch with Santa 11:00am @ The Cocktail Bar

Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall

Piano with April Love at 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

The Naughty Lobstah! 11:00am @ Marietta Brewing Company

Valley Gem Sternwheeler- Sounds of the Season 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem

Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Polar Express Holiday Community Fun Day 2:00pm-5:00pm @ Parkersburg South HS

An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Christmas Music Concert 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Catholic High School

The Polar Express 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.