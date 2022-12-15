Arts and entertainment events happening December 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, December 15th
- Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center.
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Free Play at the Library! 9:00am - 7:00pm
- WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 3:00pm @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Ave Library
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- 12 days of Giving- Free craft for Kids! 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Artsbridge
- Vinyl Cutting - Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Intro to 3D Printing 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Home for the Holidays 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- WTAP at the Holiday Lights 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Holiday Sing Along 6:30pm
- Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School Christmas Program 6:30pm
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
Friday, December 16th
- Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 4:00pm @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Ave Library
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Library
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library 12:00pm
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Make Your Own Tasting Flight-Ages 18+ 5:30pm-7:30pm @ BB2CMakerspace
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- River Towne Band 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Jason Wyers- Piano and Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem
- Mid Ohio Ballet Company 7:00pm @ Lincoln Theater New Martinsville WV
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
- An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
Saturday, December 17th
- Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:30pm - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem
- Carriage Rides 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Santa House 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ East Muskingum Park- Marietta OH
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem
- Guy Penrod in Concert 6:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church
- Oyo playing their finest music! 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewery
- Wendy Clark- Piano Dinner 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Movie showing- It’s a Wonderful Life 7:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
- An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ MOV Players
- Insured Sound playing 8:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Moose Club
- Comedy Club 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Sunday, December 18th
- Brunch with Santa 11:00am @ The Cocktail Bar
- Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Piano with April Love at 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- The Naughty Lobstah! 11:00am @ Marietta Brewing Company
- Valley Gem Sternwheeler- Sounds of the Season 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem
- Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Polar Express Holiday Community Fun Day 2:00pm-5:00pm @ Parkersburg South HS
- An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Christmas Music Concert 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Catholic High School
- The Polar Express 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
