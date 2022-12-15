Arts and entertainment events happening December 15th-18th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 15th
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 15th

  • Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center.
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Play at the Library! 9:00am - 7:00pm
  • WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 3:00pm @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • 12 days of Giving- Free craft for Kids! 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Vinyl Cutting - Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Intro to 3D Printing 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Home for the Holidays 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Sounds of the Season 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • WTAP at the Holiday Lights 6:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Holiday Sing Along 6:30pm
  • Parkersburg Catholic Elementary School Christmas Program 6:30pm
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle

Friday, December 16th

  • Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • WesBanco Art Display 9:00am - 4:00pm @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Emerson Ave Library
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Library
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Noontime Yoga Free at Emerson Library 12:00pm
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Make Your Own Tasting Flight-Ages 18+ 5:30pm-7:30pm @ BB2CMakerspace
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • River Towne Band 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Jason Wyers- Piano and Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Show 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem
  • Mid Ohio Ballet Company 7:00pm @ Lincoln Theater New Martinsville WV
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
  • An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Saturday, December 17th

  • Allied Artists of West Virginia @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Breakfast with Santa 9:00am @ The Galley
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Breakfast with Santa 11:30am @ The Galley
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 12:30pm - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem
  • Carriage Rides 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Santa House 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ East Muskingum Park- Marietta OH
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem
  • Guy Penrod in Concert 6:00pm @ New Hope Baptist Church
  • Oyo playing their finest music! 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewery
  • Wendy Clark- Piano Dinner 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Movie showing- It’s a Wonderful Life 7:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Victorian Christmas Tours 2022 7:00pm - 8:45pm @ The Castle
  • An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ MOV Players
  • Insured Sound playing 8:00pm - 12:00am @ Marietta Moose Club
  • Comedy Club 9:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, December 18th

  • Brunch with Santa 11:00am @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Photos with Santa 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Piano with April Love at 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • The Naughty Lobstah! 11:00am @ Marietta Brewing Company
  • Valley Gem Sternwheeler- Sounds of the Season 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Polar Express Holiday Community Fun Day 2:00pm-5:00pm @ Parkersburg South HS
  • An O Henry Christmas (Musical) 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Christmas Music Concert 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Catholic High School
  • The Polar Express 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian Senior Twila Reed
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed
Maureen Adair Shutts Obit
Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 15th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 15th
Sheriff Woodyard calls current statute antiquated.
Wood County’s sheriff calls for changes in mental hygiene statute
The 2021 and 2022 inductees were announced for the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame
Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations
Levi Jarvis pleads guilty to second-degree robbery
WTAP News @ 6 - Levi Jarvis pleads guilty to second degree robbery