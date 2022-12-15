Donations will be collected at the annual paw-liday event Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

People from the station will be outside starting at 8:30 am Friday to collect donations for several animal shelters around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

We will be happy to collect anything from dog and cat food to toys and bones and even cleaning supplies.

WTAP Sales Manager Stephanie Pant talked about how last year went.

Plant said, “You know, we did this last year, and it was a huge success, we are just hoping to do even better this year. Last year we had a lot of people stop by, and bring their dogs through while they dropped off the items, so that was fun.”

Donations will go to support the Humane Society of Parkersburg, the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, Pleasants County Humane Society, Nelson’s Animal Retreat in Wirt County, and the Ritchie County Humane Society.

For a full list of items we are looking to collect visit WTAP - Happy Paw-lidays.

