Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear

Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls’ sports but hit a roadblock when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.

Democrats who had objected to the changes and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through applauded after the vote count was announced around 2:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether that meant the bill is effectively dead for now.

Lawmakers had worked into the night, hoping to resolve final votes and end this two-year legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian Senior Twila Reed
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed
Maureen Adair Shutts Obit
Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair

Latest News

Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes
Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes
Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services...
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
Williamstown's 3rd Annual Magical Night of Giving
Williamstown’s 3rd Annual Magical Night Of Giving comes back to town