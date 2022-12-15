Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls’ sports but hit a roadblock when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.

Democrats who had objected to the changes and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through applauded after the vote count was announced around 2:30 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether that meant the bill is effectively dead for now.

Lawmakers had worked into the night, hoping to resolve final votes and end this two-year legislative session.

