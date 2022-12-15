Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County.
According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification.
The criminal complaint filed with the court states Bobby Coon had been in a verbal argument with his brother, Larry Coon. The argument led to Bobby Coon arming himself with a handgun and firing the weapon in the direction of his brother. Larry Coon, of Pomeroy, died as a result of injuries.
The incident happened on December 11 in Gallipolis.
Bobby Coon was arraigned Thursday in the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Margaret Evans on a $2 million bond. The case is set for trial on March 23.
