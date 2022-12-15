Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother

Bobby Coon is being held on a $2 million bond.
Bobby Coon is being held on a $2 million bond.(Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County.

According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification.

The criminal complaint filed with the court states Bobby Coon had been in a verbal argument with his brother, Larry Coon. The argument led to Bobby Coon arming himself with a handgun and firing the weapon in the direction of his brother. Larry Coon, of Pomeroy, died as a result of injuries.

The incident happened on December 11 in Gallipolis.

Bobby Coon was arraigned Thursday in the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Margaret Evans on a $2 million bond. The case is set for trial on March 23.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away
(Source: MGN)
Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report
Levi Jarvis pleads guilty to second-degree robbery
Mineral Wells man pleads guilty to second-degree robbery

Latest News

The North Pole Gifts Ornament shop is a local shop that adds a level of personalization you...
Adding a personal touch to holiday gifts
Cana Turner
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes
Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes