Local shops discuss sales around the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Even with inflation driving up the prices of almost everything this year, Mulberry Lane and Crown Decor and Gifts, have been doing their best to keep prices down.

Mulberry Lane’s Kate Salmans talked about what she’s noticed working in her family’s store.

“I’ve definitely noticed it a little bit just because prices have been going higher. We’ve definitely been trying to keep prices as reasonable as we can but inflation has definitely harmed are sales just a little bit. I think people are still willing to come out and shop.”

Even with the slight increase in prices, Crown Decor and Gifts Owner Keith McClung has noticed an increase in sales and customers.

“We are fortunate to have a wonderful customer base that our sales are actually up over last year, which is very exciting for us. It just shows the loyalty of local customers supporting small businesses.”

Similar to Crown Decor and Gifts... Mulberry Lane has also seen an increase in sales, and expects the increase to continue as Christmas gets closer.

“We definitely have; our sales have been high but I definitely expect it to increase because of last-minute shoppers and some people that just don’t know what to get for somebody. We definitely have a lot of things, and a lot of unique items that they can come in and find something for those people that are hard to buy for or something specific they need.”

In Parkersburg, I’m Sarah Coleman for WTAP. This is Home.

