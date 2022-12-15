Marietta man’s trial delayed due to awaiting competency report

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Washington County Common Pleas office, the trial for Adam James Treadway of Marietta, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 14, has been postponed.

The court is awaiting the results of Treadway’s competency evaluation.

Treadway was indicted on 26 felony counts of pandering sexually-oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person and one count of possessing criminal tools in October by the Washington County Grand Jury.

Treadway entered a not-guilty plea to all the charges in October.

