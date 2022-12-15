Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for its Class of 2023.

According to committee member and former WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton, anyone can submit a nomination for the class.

Nominees must have finished competing for two years before January 1, 2023. They also don’t have to be athletes to be nominated for the Sports Hall of Fame.

Wharton says past inductees have included coaches, administrators, and broadcasters.

Nominees need to be residents of the counties covered by the Sports Hall of Fame or have made their most significant contributions to their field there.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame covers Wood, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt counties in West Virginia and Washington and Noble counties in Ohio.

You can nominate someone until January 15. The winners will be announced by March 27. Click here to fill out a nomination form.

