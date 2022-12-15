Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

WTAP News @ 10
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for its Class of 2023.

According to committee member and former WTAP Sports Director Jim Wharton, anyone can submit a nomination for the class.

Nominees must have finished competing for two years before January 1, 2023. They also don’t have to be athletes to be nominated for the Sports Hall of Fame.

Wharton says past inductees have included coaches, administrators, and broadcasters.

Nominees need to be residents of the counties covered by the Sports Hall of Fame or have made their most significant contributions to their field there.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame covers Wood, Jackson, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt counties in West Virginia and Washington and Noble counties in Ohio.

You can nominate someone until January 15. The winners will be announced by March 27. Click here to fill out a nomination form.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian Senior Twila Reed
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed
Police said Emily Deese stabbed her mom and dad in their own home.
Woman accused of stabbing parents in their home, police say

Latest News

Levi Jarvis pleads guilty to second-degree robbery
WTAP News @ 6 - Levi Jarvis pleads guilty to second degree robbery
West Virginia Teaching Scholarship available
WTAP News @ 5 - WV teaching scholarship by the WVHEPC
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center hosts a career expo
WTAP News @ 5 - CCMC held career expo
Marietta man's trial delayed
WTAP News @ 5 - Adam Treadway trial delayed