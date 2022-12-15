Mineral Wells man pleads guilty to second-degree robbery

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Levi Jarvis, of Mineral Wells pled guilty to second-degree robbery on Wednesday, December 14, in Judge Robert Waters’s Court in Wood County Circuit Court.

Police say Jarvis went into a woman’s house in Washington, West Virginia, with a handgun which the victim said he pointed at her.

Jarvis then went inside and took the victim’s wallet, which was said to contain at least $600 in cash.

Jarvis will be sentenced on February 13, 2023, and he could spend between five and 18 years in jail.

