Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes

Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes
Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A massive criminal justice bill passed by the Ohio Legislature would let inmates earn more time off prison sentences, make it easier to keep some criminal records out of the public eye, and allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions.

Those include if a driver is holding a phone to their ear for a call but not using texting or typing.

The bill passed Thursday also would decriminalize fentanyl test strips, make strangulation a separate offense, outlaw what’s known as fertility fraud by doctors, and mandate education about child sexual abuse prevention in schools.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian Senior Twila Reed
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed
Maureen Adair Shutts Obit
Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair

Latest News

Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services...
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
Williamstown's 3rd Annual Magical Night of Giving
Williamstown’s 3rd Annual Magical Night Of Giving comes back to town