Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A massive criminal justice bill passed by the Ohio Legislature would let inmates earn more time off prison sentences, make it easier to keep some criminal records out of the public eye, and allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding a cellphone while driving, with certain exceptions.

Those include if a driver is holding a phone to their ear for a call but not using texting or typing.

The bill passed Thursday also would decriminalize fentanyl test strips, make strangulation a separate offense, outlaw what’s known as fertility fraud by doctors, and mandate education about child sexual abuse prevention in schools.

