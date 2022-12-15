Parkersburg City Council rules to give Memorial Bridge toll workers severance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, Parkersburg City Council unanimously ruled to give the memorial bridge toll workers severance packages.

Because of the renovations to memorial bridge by the new company that bought it out, there will be no physical toll workers. As the tolls will be automated.

Because of this situation, Parkersburg City Council unanimously ruled to give out severance packages to the toll workers.

Parkersburg city councilwoman, Jessica Cottrille says that doing this was the right thing to do. As many of these workers have worked on the bridge for ten or more years.

“We as a city just thought that we needed to do something for them. The city came up with what we thought is a very fair package I guess you could call it. And we just wanted them to know that we did appreciate and respect them and didn’t want them to think that their jobs didn’t matter to us. And we just wanted to give them something,” says Cottrille.

The ordinance says that the workers will each be paid by their bi-weekly pay multiplied by years of work for the bridge.

