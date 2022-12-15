A part of Lowell history is used to welcome travelers

WTAP News @ 6
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) -

Lowell has a new marker that potentially has historical significance to the village.

In the beginning of November a grindstone was placed in a small park entering Lowell to mark the village.

The stone can be seen heading Ohio 60 South from Beverly into Lowell or Ohio 60 North just past Lowell Elementary School.

Lowell Village Office Secretary Beverly Strickler talked about how the grindstone could have some historic significance to the village.

Strickler said, “So we think that after the mill burnt down, and the flood, I think that’s when they used the grindstones from the area and made a walkway.”

They are looking at the other grindstones that make up the walkway to see if they were indeed used in a historic Lowell mill.

