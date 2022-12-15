Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor

Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor
Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Legislation requiring Ohioans to present photo ID to vote and giving them fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person has cleared the Republican-led state Legislature.

It also would allow for ballot drop boxes but limit those to one per county.

Lawmakers working through the night to wrap up their current session approved the changes early Thursday.

GOP lawmakers say the provisions protect the integrity of elections at a time of public concern.

Democrats and voting rights advocates say they’re unnecessary new hurdles for voters.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t said whether he would sign the legislation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing woman
Parkersburg Police looking for missing woman
Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
William Bonar passes away at age 93.
Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian Senior Twila Reed
Academic Achiever: Wood County Christian senior Twila Reed
Maureen Adair Shutts Obit
Obituary: Shutts, Maureen Adair

Latest News

Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes
Ohio lawmakers OK sweeping criminal justice law changes
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
Fate of Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban unclear
Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services...
West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process
Williamstown's 3rd Annual Magical Night of Giving
Williamstown’s 3rd Annual Magical Night Of Giving comes back to town