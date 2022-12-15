Voter ID, other election restrictions head to Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Legislation requiring Ohioans to present photo ID to vote and giving them fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person has cleared the Republican-led state Legislature.

It also would allow for ballot drop boxes but limit those to one per county.

Lawmakers working through the night to wrap up their current session approved the changes early Thursday.

GOP lawmakers say the provisions protect the integrity of elections at a time of public concern.

Democrats and voting rights advocates say they’re unnecessary new hurdles for voters.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine hasn’t said whether he would sign the legislation.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.