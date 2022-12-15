West Virginia to digitize vehicle registration process

Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services...
Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia plans to speed up the process for motorists doing vehicle registrations and other transactions with the state.

Gov. Jim Justice says the Division of Motor Vehicles will expand its internet portal services for residents, vehicle retailers, lenders and insurance carriers.

It will enable customers to conduct all vehicle title and registration transactions remotely, reducing long processing times while reducing costs and errors.

Residents will be able to access and keep their vehicle titles online or on their smartphones.

No timetable was given on the completion of the project.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

