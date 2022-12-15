West Virginia teaching scholarship deadline is quickly approaching

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is looking to help high school seniors that are interested in teaching.

The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program is a scholarship program that is designed to help students become teachers.

The scholarship provides up to $10,000 per year, or a total of $40,000, to help students through schooling to become a teacher.

Brian Weingart talked about what else students would get with the scholarship.

Weingart said, “The other great thing about this program is that we pair you up with a current teacher to be your mentor. So while you’re going through college, you’re paired up with a mentor to help you get through college and as you begin you’re teaching career.”

In order to be eligible, you have to attend college in West Virginia and teach for five years in West Virginia following your graduation.

The deadline to apply is December 31.

For more information on the scholarship and how to apply visit college for wv - Underwood-Smith teaching scholars

