Williamstown’s 3rd Annual Magical Night Of Giving comes back to town

The city of Williamstown will have its third annual magical night of giving this Thursday starting at 6P.M.

The night of giving started three years ago to honor Williamstown Councilman Jim Parker.

Santa Claus will ride around Williamstown with the fire department to spread Christmas joy.

They will also be collecting donations for the Williamstown food bank.

They are asking for nonperishable food items or personal hygiene items. If you’d like to donate money, they ask it be placed in an envelope.

Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan says keeping local traditions is the foundation of a great community.

”We don’t ever want to forget how things get started here in Williamstown with things like this, it’s just a wonderful night to get everyone out and celebrate to remember Jim in this but also take care of our folks in the Christmas season.”

Mayor Jordan said they will be leaving from the Fire house at 6P.M. and be traveling through the whole city of Williamstown... covering every street. When Santa comes by your house, place your donations in his sleigh.

The fire department, police department, food pantry, city, and other organizations are helping to but the event together.

If you are not able to attend the night of giving you can still donate to the Williamstown Food Bank by calling the Williamstown City Building.

You can find more information on the flyers below.

