Wood County’s sheriff calls for changes in mental hygiene statute

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard is calling for changes in how mental hygiene calls are handled.

He said, “Some of the problems that we’re seeing here is that we’re picking up some folks that really - the criteria they’re picked up for doesn’t match the statute. The statute, in our opinion, is antiquated. It needs to be revamped.”

Woodyard said mental hygiene calls are meant for people who pose an immediate danger to themselves or others. They’re meant to detain, evaluate, then send a person to a mental hygiene facility for involuntary commitment.

“A lot of the times there’s different ways to get a petition signed through either an emergency room situation, the individual’s family member can get it, or a law enforcement officer can get it, petition the mental hygiene commissioner to have the individual picked up and detained, then be evaluated by a local mental health facility which, in our case, is Westbrook,” Woodyard explained.

He said anyone can get a petition for someone and that there’s currently no statute for false swearing.

“The person could come in, manufacture what they wish to on the affidavit for the petition, and then a mental hygiene commissioner can sign that and then that person can be detained for several hours without legal counsel or without being evaluated for a mental illness,” he said.

Woodyard said he takes issue with the fact that people can be held up to two hours without the right of a lawyer. He explained that they are held without legal counsel until they’re evaluated.

“I think that an individual that’s being picked up should have an immediate right to counsel to protect their civil rights during the course of the petition,” he said.

Woodyard said his department answers about 650 mental hygiene calls a year. That’s about one to three per day.

“..., and out of that, only 25% are adjudicated mentally incompetent and then send for a three day 72 hour evaluation. After that evaluation’s conducted, they can be sent for further evaluation up to 10 days after a psychiatrist or psychologist has seen them,” Woodyard said.

That means only a quarter end up being qualified to be involuntarily committed to a mental hygiene facility.

“Some of the things that I think lead up to that is the fact that the mental hygiene commissioners get paid piece rate for every signature that they sign, every petition that they sign, they get paid for that signature. We’re one of the last few areas in the state of West Virginia that have that system,” Woodyard said.

Mental hygiene calls put more strain on a department already short on staff, according to Woodyard.

“It has completely gotten to the point that it’s hard for us to man our other duties - to answer road calls because deputies are being diverted and sent to the hospital over mental hygiene patients, which all they simply do is sit there with them and make sure they don’t leave,” he said.

Officers’ duties also include transporting mental hygiene patients for involuntary commitment if necessary. Woodyard said mental health professionals should be doing that.

“We have officers and our civilian personnel driving people halfway across the state that’s in a medical or mental emergency with no means to treat them if something goes awry between point A and point B. I just think that’s crazy to do that,” he said.

Woodyard also doesn’t like the nature in which people who are in crisis are picked up.

“When you’ve got a family member that’s in crisis and to have a cruiser pull up to their house and be brought out and put in the backseat of a car - cruiser, a police car - that’s kind of unsettling to folks too. I mean, their family member’s not a criminal. They have a medical or a mental issue so that’s one of the things I kind of got a heartache with...,” he said.

Woodyard said his department currently has no other way to pick up people.

He said his department has reached out to elected officials.

Woodyard said there are three main things he’s asking for.

He wants mental health commissioners to be paid an annual rate rather than by each petition.

He also wants law enforcement out of the picture with mental hygiene calls except for pick-up. To clarify, pick-up encompasses when officers take a person to Westbrook or the hospital for evaluation, according to Woodyard. Law enforcement usually has to stay with the person until an evaluation is done. Transport encompasses taking people to a facility for involuntary commitment. Woodyard said there can be a two to three hour length drive to get to a facility.

Finally, he wants mental health evaluators to be immune from civil liability.

Woodyard explained that evaluators are the only ones in the mental hygiene process not protected from civil action. That means, if they make the wrong evaluation, they could be sued for it.

“They’re going to err on the side of whichever to keep from being sued so those borderline cases, sometimes they may go ahead and go ‘You need to go to the three day evaluation’ because, you know, they’re afraid of getting sued. And who wouldn’t be?” he said.

Westbrook’s Division Director of Crisis Services Cory Carr said he’d be happy to work with Woodyard’s proposed changes if they’re enacted at the state level. Carr said that he is fine with minimizing law enforcement’s role as long as safety allows.

