The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In 2016 The Arc was given a building on the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue by the PM Company to help community members with disabilities.

They have been working on collecting donations since 2021 to update the building and make it so everyone can access it.

Optimum donated $10,000 to help complete renovations and will assist in putting computers in a training room for people.

Officials with Arc, Doug Hess and Michelle Curtis, talked about how this will help the community.

Hess said, “This will really carry us far into the future. We are almost 70 years old, this will carry us far into the future to continue doing our program.”

Curtis said, “As Doug also mentioned earlier, the safety of the building. The bricks will be fixed and be more sturdy so we don’t have to worry about bricks falling.”

Contributions were also made by Williamstown Bank, the City of Parkersburg, the American Rescue Plan Act, Peoples Bank, and many other groups and people.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.