Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board.

Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen was last seen during the evening of December 3rd and the early morning of the 4th. Board says officers know that Fleming was last seen that night at the My Way Lounge.

Detectives were contacted about gretchen being missing on December 12th.

Through the work of the detective bureau and the co-operation of the community, the department have been able to execute multiple search warrants.

“Through the community’s assistance and the diligent work of the detective bureau, we were able to secure various search warrants,” says Board. “Which have been executed in regard to this case to gain more information to accel further into the investigation as well.”

Board says that he would like to thank the Parkersburg community for its involvement in helping with this case.

“The public has been tremendous. In true greater Parkersburg fashion, they’ve rallied around this,” says Board. “And it has been exponentially helpful in our endeavor to further this investigation as expeditiously and thoroughly as possible. So, the community has really stepped up, reached out and assisted us in a very large capacity.”

He asks that anyone that has any information or has a lead to call the department.

“Just the fact that if they believe that they may know something. Whether it is in their mind minute or inconsequential. Or on a large scale, don’t hesitate to call us,” says Board. “Somebody will talk to you, we want to talk to you. We are still gathering information on this situation to try to help find Gretchen. And the community is a large component of that.”

He says if you have any information that could help with the case, you should call detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072. And after hours, you can call 304-424-8444.

